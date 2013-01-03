Bill O'Brien will stay at Penn State after NFL flirtation

O'Brien might be staying for a lot of reasons, aside from his emotional connection to Penn State. His reported buyout might have been prohibitive. He might have learned he couldn't quickly close an NFL deal, and a week in limbo would have been devastating for his recruiting efforts. Or this might have been O'Brien's end game all along: Pennlive.com reported the coach received a $1.3 million gift from a prominent donor to bring his total compensation to $3.6 million, according to high-level Penn State sources.