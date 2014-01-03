Bill O'Brien says QB is important to Houston Texans

Bill O'Brien was introduced Friday as the third head coach in Houston Texans history. O'Brien inherits a team coming off a 2-14 season, but also in possession of legitimate talent on both sides of the ball.
O'Brien knows locating and grooming a franchise quarterback might ultimately define his tenure in Houston. He was asked if quarterback was his top priority on Friday's edition of NFL Network's "NFL Total Access."
"Well, quarterback is certainly a priority on any football team," O'Brien told Amber Theoharis. "I think in this league, in many ways it's a quarterback-driven league.
"So we're going to evaluate this football team, evaluate every position, including the quarterback position, and we're going to make the best decision for the football team," O'Brien added. "And the quarterback is a very, very important part of this football team."
Let's translate out of CoachSpeak®: "You're insane if you think I left Penn State to jump aboard the Matt Schaub Pick Six Express. Yes, quarterback is obviously our No. 1 priority -- and, yes, I am fully aware I will be fired in two years if we don't hit on this pick. Other than that, I FEEL NO PRESSURE."
Welcome to the NFL, Bill.