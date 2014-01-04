Bill O'Brien expected to clear out Houston Texans' staff

O'Brien met with Texans assistant coaches Saturday for just five minutes. With meetings still underway, O'Brien wasn't expected to retain any of the former staff, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of the team's thinking. Fox Sports first reported the news.
The Texans are expected to give Romeo Crennel a strong look as possibly their next defensive coordinator. Wade Phillips' chances of sticking with the team are very small to none, according to Rapoport.
Crennel was out of football last season after getting fired as the Kansas City Chiefs' coach in 2012. Crennel, much like O'Brien, gained popularity when he was a coordinator with the New England Patriots (2001 to 04). O'Brien and Crennel's stints under Bill Belichick did not overlap. Crennel also coached the Cleveland Browns from 2005 to 08.
Choosing Crennel would allow the Texans to remain in their 3-4 scheme, which means a large personnel overhaul shouldn't be necessary.
But don't expect such a move to happen too soon. On Saturday, Crennel told Rapoport that he's "still unemployed." He will coach in the East-West Shrine Game in two weeks.
UPDATE: Offensive coordinator Rick Dennisontold reporters Saturday that he's been fired by O'Brien, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Phillips also chimed in.