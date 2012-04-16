Bill Belichick turns 60. How long will he coach?

[Empty Body]
After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'
Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.
Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II
Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."
Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?
Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?
Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape
It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?
The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar
Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal
The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.