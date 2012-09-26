Bill Belichick to receive fine Wednesday for grabbing referee

The NFL will announce a fine for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick later Wednesday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Belichick grabbed an official shortly after the Baltimore Ravens kicked a game-winning field goal Sunday that passed over the top of the right upright.
Belichick said that he was trying to get the official's attention to get an explanation regarding the narrowly made field goal attempt.
"I have never meant any disrespect or in any way tried to abuse or be disrespectful to the officials and the job that they do," Belichick said Monday. "I'm trying to get an explanation for obviously an important call, play, in that game. That's the number one thing between coaches and officials. It's always at the forefront. It's just communication of what's going on, of what's happening."
Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not be fined for bumping into a ref during Sunday's game against the Patriots, NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer reported Monday.
Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan earned a $25,000 fine for berating officials following a 38-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a source who has spoken with the coach told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.