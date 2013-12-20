Bill Belichick takes Tom Brady & Co. to the movies

Two days ahead of New England's showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, the Patriots coach scrapped Friday's scheduled activities to take his players to the movies, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
We're still awaiting word on what film Tom Brady and friends piled in to see. A hasty newsroom poll generated votes for "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" and "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire." Around the League editor Gregg Rosenthal suggested "Nebraska," a tender father-and-son road trip narrative shot in black-and-white across the American countryside.
Sounds precious.
UPDATE: Gregg was way off. Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that Belichick selected "Lone Survivor," a Mark Wahlberg vehicle that tells the story of four Navy SEALs dueling with a rash of al-Qaeda operatives.
The Patriots aren't alone. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the film, by Peter Berg, a friend of "The Rich Eisen Podcast," has been seen by, among others, the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and the University of Alabama football team.
