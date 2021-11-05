Bill Belichick's secret sauce? New England Patriots continue to unearth UDFA gems at cornerback

Jackson added his thoughts on why he was able to go from an undrafted player out of Maryland to a No. 1 corner on a potential playoff team -- and a pending free agent who's on the verge of a massive payday, be it here in New England or somewhere else.

"No matter where you came from, no matter what round you're in, this team and Bill, he's gonna give you an opportunity," Jackson said. "That's how I look at it. I feel like the underdogs, the guys you are talking about who went undrafted, like me, get an opportunity here and we're going to make the most of it."

That's been Bryant's charge. With Jones on injured reserve after shoulder surgery, the 23-year-old Bryant has been a regular during the last two games, wins for the Pats over the Jets and the Chargers. He had a sack versus New York and throttled Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen with a big hit to force an incompletion. He certainly deserves credit for working hard at his craft. His favorite saying is borrowed from a rap by Suga Free, "If you stay ready, you don't gotta get ready." But as he's done that, he's looked at those undrafted success stories around him for motivation.

"I think it's for sure cool to see those guys and ask them about their experiences," Bryant said. "I look at a guy like (wide receiver) Jakobi Meyers﻿. Last year, he wasn't playing too much to start off the season, but by the end of the season, teams are double-teaming him trying to take him out of the game. Looking at a guy like Jakobi, his journey is pretty inspiring."