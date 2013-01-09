Around the League

Presented By

Bill Belichick: Patriots won't stay in foxhole vs. Texans

Published: Jan 09, 2013 at 05:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is doing his very best to erase all memories of his team's whitewashing of the Houston Texans less than one month ago. He has stressed how good the Texans are and how aggressive his Patriots need to be.

"You don't win a war by digging a foxhole and sitting in it. ... You need to attack," Belichick said at his Wednesday news conference.

Yes, that was a pretty sweet quote by Bill Belichick. And it helps to explain the difference between coaches like Belichick and coaches like Jason Garrett, Marvin Lewis, Norv Turner and Lovie Smith. The Patriots were nothing if not aggressive from Week 1 onward. Belichick's system works well in the playoffs because it's a continuation of the regular season.

He's always trying to isolate each game into its own one-game season.

"You do what you need to do to win one game," Belichick said Wednesday. "You don't worry about your system. You don't worry about playing time."

The Patriots know that they lost to the New York Jets in 2010 after stomping Rex Ryan's crew in December. But Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch says that hasn't been brought up once. The Patriots have evolved since then. They are a more complete team than they were even a year ago when they reached the Super Bowl.

"We're a lot better than we were last year," Deion Branch said. "We don't have the same players. That team, the 2011 team, was totally different from this year."

We agree. The offense is even more explosive, leading the league in points and yards by a wide margin. The defense remains excellent at taking the ball away, but the defense is much more sound overall. It's a healthier group, especially in the secondary. The two starting rookie first round picks have helped immensely. It's not a great defense, but at least it's average. That's a big step forward from a year ago when the defense was legitimately poor.

This Patriots team is better and they aren't just sitting in a foxhole. The AFC is better too. The Texans are a far more formidable matchup in the Divisional Round than Tim Tebow's gang of Broncos a year ago.

And this year's Broncos team is the most complete team in the AFC. The Patriots are better, but they aren't Super Bowl favorites.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW