Bill Belichick: Kellen Winslow cut for 'personal reasons'

The one-week stay ended Thursday in somewhat mysterious fashion. It was widely reported that Winslow requested his release from the Patriots. Coach Bill Belichick supported that notion Friday, saying the release was for "personal reasons."
"We talked about several different things," Belichick said, according to The Boston Globe. "At the end of that discussion, I felt that it was best that we release Kellen for personal reasons. So that's what we did."
It's possible Winslow just didn't feel healthy enough to continue, even though he wasn't on the Patriots' injury report. Maybe he realized he didn't want to be a No. 3 or No. 4 tight end after such a productive career. Perhaps the Patriots are just doing Winslow and his agent a favor by saying it was Winslow's choice to leave. (This happens more than you think.)
No matter what the reason, Winslow's tenure in New England is over. The only question is if the former top-10 pick will get another chance in the NFL.