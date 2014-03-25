Bill Belichick full of mirth at NFL Annual Meeting

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The typically stoic Bill Belichick has been nothing short of mirthful at this week's NFL Annual Meeting.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
Asked Tuesday about being the only head coach absent for Monday's group photo, the New England Patriots figurehead shot back at reporters, "I missed it. Maybe they can Photoshop me in there."
He wasn't done. Responsible for a proposal to place cameras on all six boundary lines, Belichick shifted into utter sarcasm when asked about the potential cost of lacing the playing field with such technology.
"Maybe we could have a bake sale, raise some money for the cameras," he said, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. "We could do a car wash. We just spent however many million dollars on the replay system. I mean, there's a thousand cameras in every stadium, so if somebody spills a beer on somebody we have it on record, right?"
Soon after, when someone dared ask about the status of tight end Rob Gronkowski's surgically repaired knee, Belichick showed no mercy.
"Did you seriously ask me that question?"
We approve of this new Belichick, and we're not alone. He won't get his bake sale, but the doctored photo didn't take long: