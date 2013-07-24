Bill Belichick addresses Aaron Hernandez situation the right way

What we were all looking for wasn't so much what Bill Belichick was going to say, it was more how he was going to say it. And the tone that Belichick exhibited in the 22 minutes he was up there was that of someone who has been deeply affected by the events of the past six weeks. I think most people were looking for him to look human up there, and he certainly did. He said he was hurt by this incident, and these are the types of things that you don't normally see a coach like Belichick say.