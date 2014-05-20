Biggest roadblock to expanding playoffs might be workers comp

Published: May 20, 2014 at 03:25 AM

The NFL will discuss today expanding the playoffs, one of a number of issues on the agenda for the Spring League Meeting. But even if, as expected, there's enough support in the room to go forward with the idea, the owners are expected to move carefully.

And it's not simply the idea of more playoff games that could get in the way.

Chances are, the burgeoning issue of workers compensation benefits will set up as the primary roadblock in the owners adding two teams to the playoff field for 2015. The NFL Players Association has stood in staunch opposition of a bill introduced in the Louisiana state legislature, and supported by the Saints, that would limit workers comp benefits based on the week in which a player in injured.

Because players are paid their base salary in 17 installments during the regular-season weeks, it would leave them vulnerable during the playoffs, the offseason program, training camp and the preseason. The union has opposed similar legislation in California, Arizona and North Carolina.

Union sources say the NFLPA isn't necessarily opposed to expanded playoffs -- which would bring explicit (financial) and implicit (added job security) benefits for players -- but is prepared to use approving such a measure as a negotiating point.

The NFL has not yet presented the NFLPA with any proposal for changes to the existing playoff structure.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday that he believes the league could move forward unilaterally, but the NFLPA vehemently disagrees. Union sources say it would constitute a change in work conditions, and those types of changes must be collectively bargained. Also, the NFLPA would cite Article (XX) of the NFL's Constitution and Bylaws, which spells out the playoff structure.

The front of the Constitution and Bylaws reads that "provisions of the constitution relating to the players remain subject to provisions of the collective bargaining agreement." It then cites a number of Articles, but not Article XX explicitly, which leaves some gray area on whether or not the league could move forward without the NFLPA's consent.

Two league sources said that the NFL doesn't plan to force expanded playoffs through.

The idea, rather, will be to come up with a plan, and then present it to the players and have extensive discussions before implementing it. That could be when the NFLPA looks to the NFL for workers comp reform.

While there are five pages on workers comp in the CBA, the NFLPA's proposal to have a comprehensive policy implemented during the 2011 negotiations didn't result in an agreement. Since then, the union has been wary of the NFL taking players out state by state with the type of legislation that's been presented in Louisiana.

So the NFLPA now views the owners' desire to expand the playoffs as a chance to amend what it views as a growing problem.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW