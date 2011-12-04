Big gig for 'Big Unit': Johnson shoots Cowboys-Cards game

What do you do when you're a retired baseball legend with a whole bunch of time to kill between Geico and Just For Men commercials?
If you're Randy Johnson, you buy some outrageously expensive cameras, get yourself a press credential and shoot the Week 13 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.
"The Big Unit," who's 6-foot-10, was a conspicuous presence on the sidelines at University of Phoenix Stadium, lugging around two cameras while wearing an official photographer vest. Johnson, who enjoyed some of the greatest seasons of his Hall of Fame career in Arizona with the Diamondbacks, was seen chatting with Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, himself a photo buff, before kickoff.
Photography has become a passion for Johnson since his retirement after the 2009 season. He was seen at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago this summer shooting that event.
Ironically, Johnson's two-year run with the New York Yankees got off to a notoriously rocky start in 2005 when he pushed a camera man on his way to a doctor's appointment.