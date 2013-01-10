Big Boi has recipe for Atlanta Falcons playoff success

The Falcons could win the Super Bowl three seasons in a row and they still wouldn't be the most influential dynasty to come out of Atlanta in the last two decades.
Outkast remains the greatest export in ATL history, but one half of the former rap group is confident the Falconsare ready to step up against the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game.
"We are ready," Big Boi said Thursday on ESPN via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It's about the city and the energy the city has got right now. Atlanta is turned up."
Despite earning the NFC's top playoff seeding with the most-complete team of the Matt Ryan era, there's not a lot of faith nationally in the Falcons. Big Boi knows only one thing could get in the way now.
"As long as everybody stays out of Magic City and Diamonds of Atlanta, we are going to be good," he said. "Wait until Monday to go. Everybody stay home."
(Yes, Magic City and Diamonds of Atlanta are gentlemen's clubs. Big Boi suggested one of them have a "Seahawks night" on Saturday to entice unsuspecting Seattle players).
It's hard to believe it's been almost 20 years since Outkast started bringing together folks from Atlanta from far and wide. It's been almost that long since Atlanta had a pro sports championship.
The Falcons, of course, have never won a title. They've won only six playoff games in franchise history. Perhaps they can win a seventh on Sunday, if they just follow Big Boi's advice.