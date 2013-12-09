Big Ben irked by Pittsburgh Steelers' game plan in loss

The Steelers, on Sunday, abandoned the run, but not the head-scratching calls from Haley. Trailing 31-28 on its own 10-yard line with 2:53 left, Pittsburgh dialed up three consecutive passes before going for it on fourth down. That came with two timeouts left and the two-minute warning ahead. The Steelers failed to convert, handing Miami the ball, and the game -- and Pittsburgh's season.