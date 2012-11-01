Big Ben hopes 2004 QB class is one day viewed as best

"As I've gotten older, it's more neat to see (Manning's) success, to see him getting two Super Bowls, because I think it just adds to the legacy of our draft class," Roethlisberger told Jenny Vrentas of The Star-Ledger. "And all four quarterbacks -- Matt Schaub, Philip (Rivers), myself and Eli -- that were drafted there. I hope we can play well enough that one day they talk about us as maybe the best quarterback draft class of all time."