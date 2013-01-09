Big Ben endorses Bruce Arians as an NFL head coach

Ben Roethlisberger has nothing but glowing remarks about Bruce Arians, who served as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator for five years.
The Steelers quarterback told the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs that Arians, now the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator, is a players coach who can be hard on guys when it's needed. That was apparent in the way the Colts responded to Arians while coach Chuck Pagano battled leukemia.
Arians is a candidate for the open Chicago Bears, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles jobs.
"I talked to him every week, and I kept a real close eye on him and was just so happy for him and that team and what they were able to do this year," Roethlisberger said of Arians. "I know that it wasn't always easy with Chuck being out and all that stuff. No one better to fill that spot than Bruce."
Since Roethlisberger waxed poetic about Arians, it's hard not to think about the quarterback's relationship with current Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Roethlisberger criticized the new offense several times in 2012. He regularly apologized for those criticisms, but the partnership clearly isn't as lovey-dovey as it was with Arians.
What does that mean for the future of Haley, who might or might not be interviewing with the Arizona Cardinals? Nothing really. But it is interesting to see how different the quarterback-coordinator relationship has become in Pittsburgh. And if it doesn't improve, as well as that 21st-ranked offense, Roethlisberger won't be the one sent packing.