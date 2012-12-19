Around the League

Presented By

Big Ben apologizes for ripping Todd Haley's play calls

Published: Dec 19, 2012 at 05:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Ben Roethlisberger never meant to cloud a playoff run with whispers of discord and in-fighting.

Rapoport: Steelers still kicking

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

Though they're certainly against the ropes after a tough loss, Ian Rapoport says the Steelers are by no means giving up. More ...

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback on Monday apologized to offensive coordinator Todd Haley and the Rooney family for publicly questioning his coach's play-calling following a Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Mark Kaboly of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review first reported the meeting, but he believes Roethlisberger remains frustrated inside Haley's scheme. Under the tutelage of former coordinator Bruce Arians, Big Ben grew into one of the smartest passers in the NFL. Roethlisberger evolved from a first-read passer into a player able to scan the field for his second-, third- and fourth-read targets.

Roethlisberger "has reverted back to a one-read guy" under Haley, according to Kaboly, and therein lies much of the player's frustration.

Roethlisberger confirmed Wednesday that he had apologized to Haley, the Rooneys and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and said he shouldn't have publicly complained.

"I let my frustrations jump out after a game, I don't usually do that," Roethlisberger said, via The Associated Press. "Usually, I keep it under control. I was just frustrated with myself, and I'll be better at that."

The Steelers face a must-win game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. A victory would keep Pittsburgh alive and kicking for one more week in the AFC playoff picture. A loss would eliminate the Steelers and create plenty of newfound free time to ponder Haley's offense -- Big Ben's place in it -- and how to iron out these issues and quiet these grumblings on a team unaccustomed to drama.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW