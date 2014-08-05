Biermann, Matthews brawl in 'Hard Knocks' teaser

This would be a good time to renew your premium cable subscription. Hard Knocks is back.
The award-winning documentary will begin its ninth season on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET with an inside look at the first week of training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.
Above you'll find a teaser clip from Tuesday's premiere, featuring an entertaining skirmish between defensive end Kroy Biermann and rookie offensive tackle Jake Matthews.
"You hit me in the face again, 70, you see what the f--- happens," barks Biermann, now officially on our radar as a potential breakout star of the season.
An amused-looking Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are shown taking in the mini-brawl from a safe distance.
"Biermann and Jake ... first day," the quarterback deadpans.
Fun fact: Biermann is married to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, whom we're told by the wife is a notorious figure in that program's history. A Zolciak cameo in Hard Knocks has already been taken off the board in Vegas.
For the third consecutive year, the Around The League team will deliver Hard Knocks recaps after all six episodes. Let's enjoy the greatest NFL program in television history ... together. As a primer, here's our Hard Knocksunofficial viewing guide from last year.
The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down Marshawn Lynch's belated arrival at Seahawks camp and debates which active NFL players are first-ballot locks for the Hall of Fame.