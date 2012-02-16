Beyond Luck, who is the most can't-miss prospect in the draft?

While the 2012 draft may be short on superstars, it's chock-full of solid, long-term productive players. The offensive line and defensive back prospects alone will help half the league. But I want a can't-miss game-breaker, so I'm taking Notre Dame wideout Michael Floyd . I'm not concerned about the off-the-field alcohol issues, because two of them were for underage drinking -- which 98 percent of all college students could be cited for. On the field, he's not as fast as you'd like, which will turn some teams off. That's a mistake. The guy he reminds me of wasn't fast either, but Keyshawn Johnson didn't seem to have any problem getting the damn football.

Floyd is big (6-foot-3, 224 pounds) and has a knack for shielding defenders away from the football. But most importantly, he showed up huge in every big game Notre Dame played the last couple of years. There were no instances where he was invisible, which is incredible, because that occurs with virtually all the other top receivers in college football at some point. He did it against one of the strongest schedules in the country year in and year out. Nobody could stop him. There were times when he was triple-covered in clutch situations and still came down with the ball. He got better every season at Notre Dame. He's going to be a monster.