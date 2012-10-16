Beyoncé to perform Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII halftime show

Global music icon and 16-time Grammy-Award winner Beyoncé will perform in the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII halftime show on CBS at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 3, 2013, the NFL and CBS announced today.
The Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 112.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. The Super Bowl and halftime show will be broadcast worldwide.
Beyoncé joins an esteemed list of recent halftime acts that includes Madonna, The Black Eyed Peas, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and U2.
PepsiCo continues to leverage its diverse multi-brand portfolio -- including Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Quaker and Tropicana -- with the NFL to connect with fans and enhance their NFL experience. This year, Pepsi returns as the title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show bringing the brand's Live for Now mind-set and one-of-a-kind consumer engagement platforms to provide fans a halftime experience worthy of pop-culture's biggest stage.
The Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show is an NFL Network production and will be executive produced by Rickey Kirshner and directed by Hamish Hamilton.