Beyonce, Destiny's Child reunite for Super Bowl halftime show

She set a serious tone as she emerged onstage in all black, singing lines from her R&B hit, "Love on Top." The stage was dark as fire and lights burst from the sides. Then she went into her hit "Crazy In Love," bringing some feminine spirit to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as she and her background dancers did the singer's signature booty-shaking dance. Beyonce ripped off part of her shirt and skirt. She even blew a kiss. She was ready to rock, and she did so like a pro.