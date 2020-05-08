Friday, May 08, 2020 02:45 PM

Betty Wold Johnson, mother of Jets owners, dies at 99

Betty Wold Johnson, the mother of New York Jets owners Christopher Johnson and Woody Johnson, has died. She was 99.

The Jets announced her death Friday night on their website, but didn't provide details.

Betty Wold Johnson was often referred to as "The First Lady of the Jets" by players, and called them her "grandchildren." She was renowned for her philanthropic efforts and was a long-time contributor to arts, education and healthcare initiatives in the New York and New Jersey areas.

Christopher Johnson is currently the Jets' chairman and CEO, while Woody Johnson is serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. Woody Johnson purchased the team in 2000 and the franchise became an important part of his mother's life.

"There are very few people in this world who live to 99," Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin told the Jets' website. "And I'm sure if you go back and look at everything she did for other people, you could probably write a book on her from a philanthropic standpoint. She had such a charitable heart and a charitable way about her."

Betty Wold Johnson was raised in Minnesota and often attended Golden Gophers games with her father, Karl Christian Wold. She later married Robert Wood Johnson III, the grandson of Robert Wood Johnson I -- the co-founder of Johnson & Johnson.

"When I think of her, I think of her as 'The First Lady of the Jets,'" former quarterback Chad Pennington said. "I think of Ms. Johnson as nothing but first class with how she treated people, how she carried herself and how she represented herself and her family."

Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients
news

NFL announces two new Inspire Change grant recipients

The NFL today announced two new Inspire Change grants and seven grant renewals recently approved by the NFL's Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group.
Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season
news

Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement reiterating the NFL is planning to play its 2020 season as scheduled but, as it has all offseason, "will be prepared to make adjustments" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 NFL schedule: Three Seahawks games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Seahawks games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Seattle Seahawks fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
2020 NFL schedule: Three 49ers games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three 49ers games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games San Francisco 49ers fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
2020 NFL schedule: Three Rams games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Rams games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Los Angeles Rams fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
2020 NFL schedule: Three Cardinals games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Cardinals games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Arizona Cardinals fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Texans games to circle

2020 NFL schedule: Three Panthers games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Panthers games to circle

2020 NFL schedule: Three Saints games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Saints games to circle

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) curries the ball during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday December 22nd, 2019 in Landover, Md (Evan Pinkus via AP)
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Giants games to circle

NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games New York Giants fans should circle on their calendars this fall.
2020 NFL schedule: Three Buccaneers games to circle
news

2020 NFL schedule: Three Buccaneers games to circle

See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL