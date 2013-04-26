Around the League

Presented By

Best player-team fits in 2013 NFL Draft's first round

Published: Apr 26, 2013 at 04:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

It's impossible to know whether a pick was smart on NFL draft weekend. Only time on an NFL field will prove that.

Some picks, however, just make sense. They fit. They should work for a variety of reasons. Here are my picks for the best fits from Thursday night.

1. Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

The fast-paced Chip Kelly offense grabbed the most athletic player on the board at any position. Lane Johnson is the perfect tackle for Kelly's bubble screens and all the other plays that will take advantage of Johnson's movement skills. Kelly needs a tackle who can play *a lot *of snaps, not some road grader.

2. Kenny Vaccaro, S, New Orleans Saints

Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune called this one right. Don't worry about Kenny Vaccaro's position. (Or if Malcom Jenkins will play some cornerback.) Think about what Vaccaro will do in Rob Ryan's defense. He'll cover tight ends like Vernon Davis. He'll blitz. He'll do a little bit of everything. Ryan thrives on using versatile safeties like this.

3. Ziggy Ansah, DE, Detroit Lions

Ziggy Ansah's risk of becoming a massive bust went way down when he was drafted by the Lions. Jim Washburn's system will have him lining up wide. Ansah's speed will play well on turf, and he won't be asked to be some great run defender. He'll learn from one of the best teachers and technicians.


NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Follow on your smartphone or tablet for exclusive content including live video from Radio City Music Hall.

4. Star Lotulelei, DT, Carolina Panthers

This is less about head coach Ron Rivera's system fit and more about the Panthers absolutely needing a player just like Star Lotulelei. This pick was the perfect marriage of desperate need with terrific value.

5. EJ Manuel, QB, Buffalo Bills

One of the most controversial picks of the night was one of our favorites. The Bills showed conviction by taking EJ Manuel. Mike Mayock said if he needed to build around one quarterback in this class, it would be Manuel. We love Manuel's skill set and smarts; he fits what head coach Doug Marrone wants to do. This is going to be a fun offense to watch.

6. Jarvis Jones, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have struggled to find a young outside linebacker for years. Jarvis Jones didn't test well, but his pass-rush skills fit perfectly in the Dick LeBeau 3-4 defense tradition. Jones might not "replace" James Harrison right away, but he looks like a player destined to be a longtime Pittsburgh Steeler.

7. Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Offensive coordinator Jay Gruden had to be thrilled that Tyler Eifert lasted until pick No. 21. He gives Gruden a great new toy to play with in a two-tight end offense. Unlike Tavon Austin with the St. Louis Rams, we're confident Eifert's offensive coordinator will know just how to use him.

8. Alec Ogletree, LB, St. Louis Rams

The Rams quietly have built up one of the better front sevens in football, but their outside linebackers were very weak. Insert Alec Ogletree, whose skill set is better suited as a weak-side defender than the inside, where James Lauranitis has things locked down.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW