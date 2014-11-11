Instant Debate

Best NFC team? Packers, Lions and Eagles merit consideration

Published: Nov 11, 2014 at 10:17 AM

The NFC is loaded with talented teams, but at the moment, it's hard to identify one true world-beater. While the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals boast the best record in the conference (and the NFL, for that matter), they just lost their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. And the Cards will be tested immediately, with a game against the 7-2 Detroit Lions on Sunday. This isn't the only clash of NFC titans in Week 11, either, as the Green Bay Packers (6-3) are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (7-2).

All of this begs a simple question: Which is the best team in the NFC?

Here in the Quarterback League, gimme the team with the best quarterback. In other words, I'll take the Packers.

If the playoffs started today, Aaron Rodgers & Co. would be watching them on TV. As it happens, though, the playoffs are NOT starting today. By the time they do, I expect the road to the Super Bowl to run through Lambeau. The offense is otherworldly and the defense is sound (... and occasionally even dynamic, like Clay Matthews showed on Sunday night).

Cynics will point to Green Bay's three losses, but take a closer look at those games. NO ONE was going into C-Link for the Seahawks' season-opening coronation and coming out with a win. Another loss came in the NFL's second-toughest road environment, NOLA, and that one comes with the asterisk of "What would've happened had Rodgers not pulled a hammy?" The surprisingly rugged Lions held court in Detroit, but the Pack will return the favor over the holidays. Then they'll dispatch the next two teams who pay them a visit in January before heading to Glendale, Arizona, for a Feb. 1 appointment. The most complete team in the NFC is the Detroit Lions. Jim Caldwell's squad features the top defense in football and has the necessary offensive components (talented QB, dynamic playmakers, solid offensive line) to go toe-to-toe with any team in the NFC. Additionally, the Lions are an adaptable team capable of playing rugged, low-scoring games or fast-paced shootouts. As a result, this team is built to make a deep postseason run as the top seed in the conference.

If the Lions can keep Matthew Stafford healthy and upright in the pocket, Detroit could be the home of the NFC's Super Bowl representative. The Packers are heating up at the right time.

Since Week 4, they've gone 5-1 and ripped the Vikings by 32, sunk the Panthers by 21 and thrashed the Bears by 21 and 41 points. Aaron Rodgers is operating at an MVP level. Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson have combined for more receiving scores (18) than any WR duo in the NFL this season. The defense, meanwhile, is beginning to tighten the vice.

Green Bay was wacked by Seattle in the opener, but that was months ago. Barring disaster, the Packers are headed for Super Bowl XLIX. This answer can change week to week. I think it is a wide open race to the Super Bowl. This Sunday's game between Green Bay and Philadelphia features the two best teams in the NFC at this point, in my opinion.

Looking at the other conference powers ... Even with the injury to Carson Palmer, Arizona will still be tough. The defense is stout, and Drew Stanton will do a solid job at QB -- but the lack of a consistent run game will eventually hurt the Cards. The Seahawks might be getting into a groove with their running game -- and they still have two games apiece against the Cardinals and 49ers, which could allow Seattle to re-establish itself as a true juggernaut. The 49ers will be tough because of their steady play on defense, but they still have no consistency on offense. Detroit's defense is excellent, but the Lions' offense continues to leave something to be desired.

Meanwhile, Philly and Green Bay have been fairly consistent on offense all year. I'd put the Eagles' defense slightly ahead of Green Bay's unit. Thus, today, I believe Philadelphia is the best team in the NFC. Next week? Who knows. We're about three weeks away from people realizing how devastating Carson Palmer's knee injury was to the Cardinals' Super Bowl hopes. The 49ers have to find a way to survive without Patrick Willis, the soul of their defense the last eight years. The Seahawks have clearly taken a step back -- inconsistent on offense and not nearly as dominant on defense. Are you ready to sign off on a Mark Sanchez Super Bowl run?

The answer here is the Green Bay Packers. This is a complete, well-coached team led by the greatest quarterback on the planet. The NFC will go through Lambeau.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!
news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

The Packers and Chargers each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2022. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most in these marquee game slots in 2023? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on several options.
news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.
news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!
news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.