Best NFC team? Packers, Lions and Eagles merit consideration

Here in the Quarterback League, gimme the team with the best quarterback. In other words, I'll take the Packers.

If the Lions can keep Matthew Stafford healthy and upright in the pocket, Detroit could be the home of the NFC's Super Bowl representative. The Packers are heating up at the right time.

Looking at the other conference powers ... Even with the injury to Carson Palmer, Arizona will still be tough. The defense is stout, and Drew Stanton will do a solid job at QB -- but the lack of a consistent run game will eventually hurt the Cards. The Seahawks might be getting into a groove with their running game -- and they still have two games apiece against the Cardinals and 49ers, which could allow Seattle to re-establish itself as a true juggernaut. The 49ers will be tough because of their steady play on defense, but they still have no consistency on offense. Detroit's defense is excellent, but the Lions' offense continues to leave something to be desired.

Meanwhile, Philly and Green Bay have been fairly consistent on offense all year. I'd put the Eagles' defense slightly ahead of Green Bay's unit. Thus, today, I believe Philadelphia is the best team in the NFC. Next week? Who knows. We're about three weeks away from people realizing how devastating Carson Palmer's knee injury was to the Cardinals' Super Bowl hopes. The 49ers have to find a way to survive without Patrick Willis, the soul of their defense the last eight years. The Seahawks have clearly taken a step back -- inconsistent on offense and not nearly as dominant on defense. Are you ready to sign off on a Mark Sanchez Super Bowl run?