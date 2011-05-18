Instant Debate

Best free-agent signing of last decade resides in Big Easy

Published: May 18, 2011 at 12:24 AM

Teams can only hope that when they sign a free agent to a big contract, he delivers the goods. So which free-agent move has been the best in the last 10 years? It's pretty clear to our experts, but one has a different opinion.

  • !
  • Vic Carucci NFL.com

  • 'All-time great comeback story'

Can there be another answer besides the New Orleans Saints signing Drew Brees to a six-year, $60 million deal in 2006? This is one of the all-time great comeback and feel-good stories the NFL has ever seen. 

  <table align="right" width="315px"> 
   <tbody> 
    <tr> 
     <td> 
      <content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/latest_debates.html"></content:static></td> 
    </tr> 
   </tbody> 
  </table> The Saints were left as the only team willing to take a chance on Brees after he suffered a torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder while playing for the San Diego Chargers in 2005. The Miami Dolphins had been in the running but ultimately backed out over concerns about Brees' shoulder and decided to trade for Daunte Culpepper. Brees merely proceeded to put together five consecutive standout seasons, winning a Super Bowl and earning a Super Bowl MVP along the way. In addition, he established himself as a true saint with his tremendous contributions to helping New Orleans recover and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
  • !
  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • A leader in more ways than one

I would point to Drew Brees' signing to New Orleans as the best free-agent signing over the past 10 years. He overcame a significant injury to become one of the best quarterbacks in the game while leading his team to a Super Bowl championship. His combination of outstanding performance and production has made the Saints' offense one of the most difficult units to defend, and his consistent play at the position has made them a perennial threat in the NFC.

If you throw in the leadership that he has provided in the locker room and community, it is easy to pick Brees as the best free-agent signing in recent history.

  • !
  • Steve Wyche NFL.com

  • One of the best moves ever

Not only is Drew Brees signing with New Orleans one of the best free-agent signings in the past 10 years, it's one of the best ever. And Dolphins fans are still cringing.

Miami's decision to pass on Brees for Daunte Culpepper opened the door for the exiled Chargers quarterback to go to New Orleans, where he joined the right coach in the right city at the right time. Brees and Sean Payton are incredibly cerebral and innovative, and their success might not have been what it's been without the other. Brees helped the Saints win a Super Bowl and go through a run of unprecedented success for that franchise. Along the way, he became a galvanizing figure in a region in need of inspiration and hope after Katrina.

  • !
  • Pat Kirwan NFL.com

  • Dolphins' loss is Saints' gain

There is little doubt in my mind that the signing of Drew Brees by the Saints was the best move of the past 10 years. The Dolphins had the first opportunity and decided to pass for medical reasons. Brees hasn't missed a game in five years, has led his team to a Super Bowl title and has thrown 155 touchdowns in regular and postseason games. He's been unreal.

  • !
  • Jason La Canfora NFL Network

  • Self-made man of Steel

I'm going with James Harrison. The man came to Pittsburgh a virtual unknown, having been cut and bounced around practice squads. He was signed for peanuts and has risen to become an annual All Pro, a perfect fit in Dick LeBeau's attacking 3-4 system.

Harrison has become the central figure on what has been the league's dominant defense over the last decade, someone who menaces opponents all over the field, forces teams to change tendencies and game plans, and skirts the line (some would say crosses it) on dirty play. I'm sorry, but you want that from a face-of-the-franchise linebacker.

Harrison is a self-made success story in an era of bonus-baby top draft picks and made one of the true defining plays in Super Bowl history in 2009, picking off Kurt Warner to end the half and running the length of the field for a touchdown and swinging that championship in Pittsburgh's favor.

Harrison has helped usher in another fearsome group of younger linebackers in Pittsburgh and joins a long line of defenders from that franchise who were among the very best to play the game during the years they were there.

  • !
  • Albert Breer NFL Network

  • Eagles' risk pays great reward

Thought seriously about going with a diamond in the rough here with Mike Vrabel, who joined New England on a three-year, $5.29 million deal in 2001 and came to embody maybe more than any other player what the championship-era Patriots were all about. But it was too hard not to go with Michael Vick in this spot, who the Eagles nabbed shortly after he was released from prison on a two-year deal that, even with incentives, cost the club less than $10 million. Start with the 3,018 passing yards, 676 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns he compiled in 12 games last season. And then, go to the flexibility he gave the Eagles to deal Donovan McNabb and now, likely, Kevin Kolb as well. From the McNabb deal, Philadelphia copped starting safety Nate Allen, who looks like a cornerstone, rookie linebacker Casey Matthews, and they still have a fourth-rounder (Tampa's, acquired in a trade) left over. And then, there's the ransom they'll get for Kolb. Taking Vick back in 2009 was a risk, to be sure. But the reward has been greater than maybe even the Eagles could've imagined.

  • !
  • Elliot Harrison NFL.com

  • The other important Saints acquisition

The Saints signing free-agent Drew Brees in 2006 was a great move, as it changed the whole culture of a football town. Obviously, it resulted in a Super Bowl win for New Orleans.

But the free agency move that really sticks out to me is the Darren Sharper acquisition in 2009. The Saints signed him to one-year, $1.7 million dollar deal. It's memorable because it was such a great value pickup; sometimes the best moves in free agency are the ones that provide the most bang-for-the-buck. Has any 33-year old come out of nowhere to outperform a contract like Sharper did? New Orleans got nine interceptions and three touchdown returns from their investment, not to mention Sharper provided leadership on the side of the ball where the team really needed it. Brees and Marques Colston might be like Axl and Slash, and certainly made the offense formidable that season, but the Saints wouldn't have won the Super Bowl without Sharper.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!
news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

The Packers and Chargers each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2022. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most in these marquee game slots in 2023? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on several options.
news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.
news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!
news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.