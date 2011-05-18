Best free-agent signing of last decade resides in Big Easy

Thought seriously about going with a diamond in the rough here with Mike Vrabel, who joined New England on a three-year, $5.29 million deal in 2001 and came to embody maybe more than any other player what the championship-era Patriots were all about. But it was too hard not to go with Michael Vick in this spot, who the Eagles nabbed shortly after he was released from prison on a two-year deal that, even with incentives, cost the club less than $10 million. Start with the 3,018 passing yards, 676 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns he compiled in 12 games last season. And then, go to the flexibility he gave the Eagles to deal Donovan McNabb and now, likely, Kevin Kolb as well. From the McNabb deal, Philadelphia copped starting safety Nate Allen, who looks like a cornerstone, rookie linebacker Casey Matthews, and they still have a fourth-rounder (Tampa's, acquired in a trade) left over. And then, there's the ransom they'll get for Kolb. Taking Vick back in 2009 was a risk, to be sure. But the reward has been greater than maybe even the Eagles could've imagined.