Best first-round WR: Fitzgerald or Andre?

We're officially only one week away from the NFL draft. That means we're hitting the home stretch in our look at the best first-round picks of the last 10 years.
ATL has already put inarguable rankings on the best quarterbacks, running backs, and tight ends. Today we look at the divas. Although the players at the top of the list are decidedly low key.
As always, our rankings are a mix of past production and future expectation. To put it another way: Who would you have wanted to draft if you were a GM?
- Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (No. 3, 2004)
- Andre Johnson, Texans (No. 3, 2003)
- Calvin Johnson, Lions (No. 2, 2007)
- A.J. Green, Bengals (No. 4, 2011)
- Roddy White, Falcons (No. 27, 2005)
Could Megatron pass Fitzgerald and A.J. eventually? Perhaps. But Fitzgerald and Andre Johnson came into the league more polished and have set an extremely high bar. A.J. Green ranks this high because there's no receiver I'd rather have on my team other than the three names listed above him.
- Santonio Holmes, Steelers (No. 25, 2006)
- Hakeem Nicks, Giants (No. 29, 2009)
- Julio Jones, Falcons (No. 6, 2011)
- Percy Harvin, Vikings (No. 22, 2009)
- Dez Bryant, Cowboys (No. 24, 2010)
- Kenny Britt, Titans (No. 30, 2009)
- Dwayne Bowe, Chiefs (No. 23, 2007)
- Jeremy Maclin, Eagles (No. 19, 2009)
- Michael Crabtree, 49ers (No. 10, 2009)
How good were the first-round receivers in 2009? In general, there have been fewer busts at the position in recent years. While the value of running backs appears to be on the decline, the need for quality numbers at wideout is greater than ever.
- Javon Walker, Packers (No. 20, 2002)
- Roy Williams, Lions (No. 7, 2004)
- Demaryius Thomas, Broncos (No. 22, 2010)
- Braylon Edwards, Browns (No. 3, 2005)
- Jonathan Baldwin, Chiefs (No. 26, 2011)
- Robert Meachem, Saints (No. 27, 2007)
- Donte' Stallworth, Saints (No. 13, 2002)
- Michael Jenkins, Falcons (No. 29, 2004)
- Mark Clayton, Ravens (No. 22, 2005)
This group runs the gamut from vaguely disappointing (Edwards) to unknown (Baldwin) to serviceable (Meachem and Stallworth). Anyone below this group could fit into the "bust" category.
- Bryant Johnson, Cardinals (No. 17, 2003)
- Michael Clayton, Bucs (No. 15, 2004)
- Reggie Williams, Jaguars (No. 9, 2004)
- Darrius Heyward-Bey, Raiders (No. 7, 2009)
- Matt Jones, Jaguars (No. 21, 2005)
- Ted Ginn Jr., Dolphins (No. 9, 2007)
- Ashley Lelie, Broncos (No. 19, 2002)
- Mike Williams, Lions (No. 10, 2005)
- Anthony Gonzalez, Colts (No. 32, 2007)
- Troy Williamson, Vikings (No. 7, 2005)
- Charles Rogers, Lions (No. 2, 2003)
- Rashaun Woods, 49ers (No. 31, 2004)
- Craig Davis, Chargers (No. 30, 2007)
Like I said, the first-round drafting in the early part of the decade was far more suspect. It pains me to list Michael Clayton because he was such a dynamic player as a rookie, but his career fell off the map after that. At least "Big" Mike Williams' comeback in Seattle lifted him above Charles Rogers in terms of legacy.