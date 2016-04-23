Best-ever picks by NFL draft spot: Picks 5-8

Apr 23, 2016

CFB 24/7 is counting down the days to the start of the 2016 NFL Draft (April 28-30 on NFL Network) by picking the best selections ever made for the top 32 draft positions.

5. Deion Sanders

Team:Atlanta Falcons
Year: 1989
College: Florida State

Why we picked Sanders: Sanders -- a 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was the dominant shutdown corner of his time all the while putting on an entertaining show for the fans. While excelling at cornerback, Sanders was one of the league's most dangerous return specialists -- returning nine kicks for touchdowns in his career -- and also dabbled on the offensive side of the ball, catching a pass in the Dallas Cowboys' victory in Super Bowl XXX. That was the second consecutive Super Bowl win for Sanders, as he helped the San Francisco 49ers win Super Bowl XXIX during 1994, when he earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Others considered:LaDainian Tomlinson, Junior Seau, Mike Haynes, Mike Ditka, Len Dawson, George Connor, Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch, Steve Van Buren

Last five No. 5 picks:Brandon Scherff (2015, Redskins), Khalil Mack (2014, Raiders), Ziggy Ansah (2013, Lions), Justin Blackmon (2012, Jaguars), Patrick Peterson (2011, Cardinals)

Who owns No. 5 pick this year?Jaguars

Twitter vote for best No. 5 pick of past 20 years:

6. Jim Brown

Team:Cleveland Browns
Year: 1957
College: Syracuse

Why we picked Brown: Brown's career is the stuff of legend. Brown led the NFL in rushing in all but one of his nine seasons, and then, after being named league MVP for a record third time, Brown suddenly retired from the game at the age of 29. He was a vital part of the last major championship in Cleveland, the Browns' win in the 1964 NFL title game. Brown -- a 1971 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, and was a member of the NFL's all-decade team for the 1960s and the NFL's 75th anniversary all-time team. Brown retired as the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yardage (12,312), a record that would stand until 1984.

Others considered:Sammy Baugh

Last five No. 6 picks:Leonard Williams (2015, Jets), Jake Matthews (2014, Falcons), Barkevious Mingo (2013, Browns), Morris Claiborne (2012, Cowboys), Julio Jones (2011, Falcons)

Who owns No. 6 pick this year?Ravens

Twitter vote for best No. 6 pick of past 20 years:

7. Champ Bailey

Team:Washington Redskins
Year: 1999
College: Georgia

Why we picked Bailey: Bailey bolstered his Hall-of-Fame resume during a distinguished 15-year NFL career (five with the Redskins and 10 with the Denver Broncos). He recorded 52 career interceptions, leading the NFL with 10 picks in 2006. Bailey is tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Houston for the most Pro Bowl selections among defensive backs with 12. Bailey is also a member of the NFL's all-decade team for the 2000s.

Last five No. 7 picks:Kevin White (2015, Bears), Mike Evans (2014, Buccaneers), Jonathan Cooper (2013, Cardinals), Mark Barron (2012, Buccaneers), Aldon Smith (2011, 49ers)

Who owns No. 7 pick this year?49ers

Twitter vote for best No. 7 pick of past 20 years:

8. Ronnie Lott

Team:San Francisco 49ers
Year: 1981
College: USC

Why we picked Lott: Lott -- a 2000 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- was the driving force on defense for four Super Bowl-winning 49ers teams. As important as Joe Montana was to the 49ers' offense, that was Lott's influence on the team's defense, earning All-Pro honors at three different positions (cornerback, free safety and strong safety) and twice leading the NFL in interceptions (1986 and 1991). Lott was named to the NFL's all-1980s, all-1990s and the 75th anniversary all-time team. Lott was also known for delivering devastating hits -- many of which wouldn't be legal in today's game -- and for having his finger chopped off so he could keep playing.

Others considered:Willie Roaf, Mike Munchak, Larry Csonka, Jim Parker

Who owns No. 8 pick this year?Browns

Twitter vote for best No. 8 pick of past 20 years:

