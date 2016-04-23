Best-ever picks by NFL draft spot: Picks 5-8

5. Deion Sanders
Why we picked Sanders: Sanders -- a 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was the dominant shutdown corner of his time all the while putting on an entertaining show for the fans. While excelling at cornerback, Sanders was one of the league's most dangerous return specialists -- returning nine kicks for touchdowns in his career -- and also dabbled on the offensive side of the ball, catching a pass in the Dallas Cowboys' victory in Super Bowl XXX. That was the second consecutive Super Bowl win for Sanders, as he helped the San Francisco 49ers win Super Bowl XXIX during 1994, when he earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Others considered:LaDainian Tomlinson, Junior Seau, Mike Haynes, Mike Ditka, Len Dawson, George Connor, Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch, Steve Van Buren
Last five No. 5 picks:Brandon Scherff (2015, Redskins), Khalil Mack (2014, Raiders), Ziggy Ansah (2013, Lions), Justin Blackmon (2012, Jaguars), Patrick Peterson (2011, Cardinals)
6. Jim Brown
Why we picked Brown: Brown's career is the stuff of legend. Brown led the NFL in rushing in all but one of his nine seasons, and then, after being named league MVP for a record third time, Brown suddenly retired from the game at the age of 29. He was a vital part of the last major championship in Cleveland, the Browns' win in the 1964 NFL title game. Brown -- a 1971 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, and was a member of the NFL's all-decade team for the 1960s and the NFL's 75th anniversary all-time team. Brown retired as the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yardage (12,312), a record that would stand until 1984.
Last five No. 6 picks:Leonard Williams (2015, Jets), Jake Matthews (2014, Falcons), Barkevious Mingo (2013, Browns), Morris Claiborne (2012, Cowboys), Julio Jones (2011, Falcons)
7. Champ Bailey
Why we picked Bailey: Bailey bolstered his Hall-of-Fame resume during a distinguished 15-year NFL career (five with the Redskins and 10 with the Denver Broncos). He recorded 52 career interceptions, leading the NFL with 10 picks in 2006. Bailey is tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ken Houston for the most Pro Bowl selections among defensive backs with 12. Bailey is also a member of the NFL's all-decade team for the 2000s.
Last five No. 7 picks:Kevin White (2015, Bears), Mike Evans (2014, Buccaneers), Jonathan Cooper (2013, Cardinals), Mark Barron (2012, Buccaneers), Aldon Smith (2011, 49ers)
8. Ronnie Lott
Why we picked Lott: Lott -- a 2000 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- was the driving force on defense for four Super Bowl-winning 49ers teams. As important as Joe Montana was to the 49ers' offense, that was Lott's influence on the team's defense, earning All-Pro honors at three different positions (cornerback, free safety and strong safety) and twice leading the NFL in interceptions (1986 and 1991). Lott was named to the NFL's all-1980s, all-1990s and the 75th anniversary all-time team. Lott was also known for delivering devastating hits -- many of which wouldn't be legal in today's game -- and for having his finger chopped off so he could keep playing.
