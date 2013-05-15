Bernard Pollard will sit out Ravens' White House visit

Bernard Pollard won't join his former Baltimore Ravens teammates in any festivities celebrating their Super Bowl win.
"I got to sit this one out, man," Pollard told WJZ-FM in Baltimore on Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "If I didn't have a vacation, I wouldn't come in anyway. That's just the type of player I am."
Pollard acknowledged he was "stunned a little bit" by the Ravens' decision to release him after the season. He signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans a week later. He said he has no animosity for his former teammates or Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome.
Pollard did make it clear, however, there are individuals he'd rather avoid.
"At the end of the day, I know what happened, I know what took place," Pollard said. "I'm sorry, I just don't want to be in the room with certain people."
Pollard never mentioned John Harbaugh by name, but there's speculation Pollard's exit was tied to an Oct. 31 incident in which he spoke out over the coach's choice to practice in full pads.
"We were just asked our opinion about something," said Pollard, who previously called the insinuation "offensive." "And we let the coach know our opinion. We were asked, the floor was open. And we responded, and let the coaches know how we felt, and that's how it has to be as a football team. We can't walk around on eggshells."
Pollard is a skilled safety who has trouble sticking around. His seven seasons in the NFL tell us he has talent. Playing for four different teams during that stretch tells us he has a habit of making himself expendable.