 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Bernard Pollard will sit out Ravens' White House visit

Published: May 15, 2013 at 02:34 PM

Bernard Pollard won't join his former Baltimore Ravens teammates in any festivities celebrating their Super Bowl win.

Harrison: Top 20 Games of 2012

The 2012 season was one for the ages. Which games will be remembered the most in NFL lore? Elliot Harrison gives you the Top 20.

**More ...**

That includes the Ravens' upcoming trip to visit President Barack Obama at the White House.

"I got to sit this one out, man," Pollard told WJZ-FM in Baltimore on Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "If I didn't have a vacation, I wouldn't come in anyway. That's just the type of player I am."

Pollard acknowledged he was "stunned a little bit" by the Ravens' decision to release him after the season. He signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans a week later. He said he has no animosity for his former teammates or Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome.

Pollard did make it clear, however, there are individuals he'd rather avoid.

"At the end of the day, I know what happened, I know what took place," Pollard said. "I'm sorry, I just don't want to be in the room with certain people."

Pollard never mentioned John Harbaugh by name, but there's speculation Pollard's exit was tied to an Oct. 31 incident in which he spoke out over the coach's choice to practice in full pads.

Schein Nine: Breakout candidates

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Who will become the next household name in the NFL? Adam Schein identifies nine players who are primed to make the leap. **More ...**

"We were just asked our opinion about something," said Pollard, who previously called the insinuation "offensive." "And we let the coach know our opinion. We were asked, the floor was open. And we responded, and let the coaches know how we felt, and that's how it has to be as a football team. We can't walk around on eggshells."

Pollard is a skilled safety who has trouble sticking around. His seven seasons in the NFL tell us he has talent. Playing for four different teams during that stretch tells us he has a habit of making himself expendable.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.