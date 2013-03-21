Bernard Pollard, Tennessee Titans agree on contract

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that safety Bernard Pollard has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Titans after being cut by Ravens earlier this month. ESPN first reported news of the agreement.
On the heels of allowing more points than any team in NFL history in 2012, the Titans have made their secondary a priority in free agency. Tennessee also signed George Wilson last month after he was released by the Buffalo Bills, giving defensive coordinator Jerry Gray a pair of veteran safeties.
Pollard -- a notorious hard-hitter -- figures to start across from Michael Griffin, while Wilson will push for playing time. It's important to note that Pollard graded 68th on a list of 85 qualifying safeties last season, according to ProFootballFocus, so this resembles more of a patch than an impact signing.
Coach Mike Munchak, on thin ice in with the Titans, is taking an aggressive approach to restocking his defense. If there's any gas left in the tank, Pollard and Wilson should pay dividends for the Titans.