Around the League

Presented By

Bernard Pollard stands by note in Titans locker room

Published: Jun 20, 2013 at 07:35 AM

We told you Wednesday about the, well, direct note Bernard Pollard has taped to his locker at Tennessee Titans minicamp.

As a refresher, we present the text in its entirety.

Harrison: Divisional threats

Elliot Harrison runs through the league to find potential challengers to last season's eight division champions. More ...

"Goal -- Super Bowl

Mission -- Kill!!!"

It's certainly not a politically correct mission statement. Then again, we'd put Bernard Pollard's focus on political correctness somewhere between Kanye West and Howard Stern.

"I don't care what they have to say," Pollard said about the reaction to his handwritten note, according to the Tennessean. "If they feel like we're going to carry guns and knives and try and stab people and try and kill them, shame on you. You are an idiot.

"For us, when we say kill, we want to go out there and knock the (heck) out of people," he went on. "We want to hit you. And for me, we're going to help you up because I'm going to knock you back down. I have been at plenty of pee-wee football games where I have seen my son, my daughter, and you hear parents, you hear women, white, black, Hispanic, Chinese, Japanese, telling their sons, "Kill them! Telling their daughters, kill them!"

(Note: These are high-adrenaline children's sports contests.)

"Do I believe they mean kill them? Literally kill them? No," Pollard said. "So if you have never played this game before and you want to take that and run with it, go ahead. Shame on you. You're a fool. But for us, that is just the mentality you have to have, and that's not going to change."

As you might be able to guess, Pollard isn't concerned that his note could lead to issues with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who has made it a major initiative to increase player safety.

"I really don't care what the commissioner is doing. I don't think he has ever played football," Pollard said. "He has never played in the National Football League, and he has never walked in my shoes. And I haven't walked in his, either."

If only Pollard felt comfortable enough to share his true feelings. Alas.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW