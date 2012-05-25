Bernard Pollard on Ravens defense: 'You can't stop us'

"Whatever happened last year was last year. We're moving on to this year. The 2012 football season is going to be exciting," strong safety Bernard Pollard told The Baltimore Sun this week. "You've got so many people saying what we can't do, who we're facing, how many quarterbacks can do this, what offenses do that. It does not matter because when the whistle blows and you're between those white (lines), you can't stop us. And we're excited with what we have."