Bernard Pollard on Ravens defense: 'You can't stop us'

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Thursday on the Baltimore Ravens' seamless transition on defense from Chuck Pagano to new coordinator Dean Pees.
Coming out of this week's OTAs, the Ravens have begun the process of shredding the memories of January's painful loss in the AFC Championship Game to focus on the task at hand.
"Whatever happened last year was last year. We're moving on to this year. The 2012 football season is going to be exciting," strong safety Bernard Pollard told The Baltimore Sun this week. "You've got so many people saying what we can't do, who we're facing, how many quarterbacks can do this, what offenses do that. It does not matter because when the whistle blows and you're between those white (lines), you can't stop us. And we're excited with what we have."
Pollard was part of a defense that ranked third in the NFL last season, only to fall short of its goal. He praised the work of general manager Ozzie Newsome, who used this offseason to re-sign talent (including Pollard, through 2015) and draft new pieces to the puzzle.
The loss of Terrell Suggs hangs in the air, but the Ravens don't sound like a team willing to let that loss derail them from chasing what eluded them one season ago.