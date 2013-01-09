Bernard Pollard: NFL should use replay on illegal hits

Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard expects a stiff fine from the NFL for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Reggie Wayne during Sunday's wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Pollard was flagged for the collision, but he believes these type of hits are worth a second look from the replay booth.
"They (replay) touchdowns, fumbles, turnovers, all this other stuff," Pollard told Peter Schmuck of The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday. "They need to have somebody up there to say, 'No, the hit was legal, the guy tried to dodge him, but the (receiver) ducked his head.' We make a lot of money. I'm talking about the NFL. Why can't we can't do that?"
Pollard has a point. We've seen flags thrown for helmet-to-helmet contact that involves an offensive player lowering his head at the last second. Defenders stand no chance of altering their trajectory on some of these plays, and that could use a second look.
The NFL's stand against legitimate head-to-head collisions shouldn't go away, but replays would give defenders like Pollard a fair shake.
It's not something the NFL is likely to pounce on. Replays already slow the game -- and bringing heightened attention to the sport's most gruesome hits isn't a priority -- but Pollard makes a fair point, one worthy of debate.