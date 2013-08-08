Bernard Pollard likely facing fine following illegal hit

Remember, this is the same man who hung a sign in his locker this spring that read, "Goal -- Super Bowl; Mission -- Kill!!!"
In Thursday's 22-21 loss to the Washington Redskins in the preseason opener for both teams, Pollard didn't waste any time attempting to bring his words to life. The veteran safety launched himself onto the back of Redskins wide receiver Aldrick Robinson, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
It was a ridiculous play, especially when it comes five minutes into Week 1 of the preseason. The Bernard Pollard Experience is back.