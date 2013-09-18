Bernard Pollard fined $42K for hit on Andre Johnson

The Tennessee Titans safety was docked $10,000 by the NFL for a late hit back in August, and the NFL-stamped manila envelope has found its way to his locker again:
Pollard was docked for a hit on Andre Johnson that left the Houston Texans receiver with a concussion in the fourth quarter of Tennessee's 30-24 overtime loss to Houston on Sunday. As Johnson hauled in a 21-yard pass at the Tennessee 2, Pollard came slashing in, but he led with his shoulder.
"I guess (my reputation played a part in the fine), I don't know," Pollard said Wednesday, via The Tennessean. "I was surprised, but at the same time, guys around the locker room kind of warned me about the person that I am and the history that I have."
He wasn't flagged, but Pollard made contact with Johnson's helmet and acknowledged after the game that a fine might be on the way. The NFL viewed the play as a hit to the head and neck area on a defenseless receiver, a league spokesman told NFL Media on Wednesday.
"It's hard for us as defensive players to pick our target, you know, so going high or going low, we ain't right." Pollard told reporters Sunday, per KILT-AM. "It was a no-call, but we will see what the front office has to say."
The front office, predictably, has weighed in.
UPDATE:Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson was fined $42,000 for his illegal fourth-quarter hit on Titans receiver Kendall Wright, according to the Houston Chronicle. Jackson reportedly will appeal the fine.
Jackson was penalized for the hit during the game, but he told ESPN.com afterward that neither the flag nor a potential fine would change the way he plays.