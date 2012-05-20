Around the League

Presented By

Benson promotes Lauscha to Saints president

Published: May 20, 2012 at 07:03 AM

New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson is revamping the team's front office, creating a position within the organization to elevate Saints executive vice president and chief financial officer Dennis Lauscha and increasing general manager Mickey Loomis' responsibilities within Benson's growing sports empire.

According to Mike Triplett of The Times-Picayune, once Benson officially takes ownership of the NBA's New Orleans Hornets, Lauscha will add those titles with the NBA club and has been elevated to the newly created president position with the Saints. In that new role, Lauscha will oversee the business operations of the Saints, including many roles that were previously performed by Rita Benson LeBlanc, Tom Benson's granddaughter, who was placed on "unofficial administrative leave" earlier this year and will be taking on a managerial role within all of the family's business dealings.

"You know, Rita took a couple months vacation there, and people got the wrong impression," Benson said of his granddaughter. "We're not reducing her in any kind of way. You're looking at the whole organization, and you can see she's right there. ... And as we've taken on some of these outside activities, I told Rita I want her to get more involved in them, even if it took away some time here (with the Saints), and leaning on Dennis a little more."

Lauscha will not gain authority over the football operations, however, which will still be managed by Loomis. The 2006 NFL Executive of the Year will be suspended for the first eight games of the 2012 NFL regular season over the team's "bounty" scandal, time the 55-year-old can spend acclimating himself with the NBA as he'll be overseeing the basketball operations of the Hornets. Loomis praised Lauscha for his role in the team's success the last few seasons, and it's possible that Lauscha could chip in with the running of the Saints while Loomis serves his suspension.

"Look, the success we've had since '06, Sean (Payton) gets a lot of credit for it, the players obviously get a lot of credit for it, well deserved. Mr. B and Rita and myself, we've gotten plenty of accolades," Loomis said. "But I think Dennis is one guy who hasn't probably been as touted as the rest of us. And yet I would tell you, none of our success would have happened without his efforts."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW