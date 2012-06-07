BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Bernard Scott to share carries

Over his four-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cedric Benson averaged 19.8 yards per carry and had 25-or-more carries in nine of his 56 games. However, the days of one back carrying the workload in the Bengals' offense appear to be over, Joe Reedy of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Wednesday, as the team will move to a running back-by-committee approach in 2012.