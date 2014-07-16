Benjamin Watson: Panthers won't snap division curse

Fun fact time: Since the NFL's last realignment in 2002, no NFC South team has ever repeated as division champion. 0-for-11 and counting.
This history doesn't exactly bode well for the Carolina Panthers, who claimed the division crown in 2013. New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson is banking on The Curse Of The South to again slay the status quo.
The topic came up when Watson was asked Wednesday on NFL Total Access about the Saints' chances of successfully navigating through the division.
"You win the game, you win the division, then you keep going," Watson began. "But I will say this about our division, one team I'm not worried about is the Carolina Panthers."
Watson was asked to explain why.
"Because the numbers say they won't win it, there's never been a repeat champ in the NFC South!" Watson said. "So, we're not worried about the Carolina Panthers, so there's only two teams with Atlanta and Tampa Bay."
We can probably chalk this up to Watson having some fun on the eve of training camp, but we still applaud him for invoking The Curse. The Panthers have more to worry about than their wide receivers and offensive line.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" bangs the table for Cordarrelle Patterson and predicts which stars will soon descend.