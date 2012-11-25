Bengals spoil ex-QB Palmer's return, rout Raiders

CINCINNATI -- Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes, and the Cincinnati Bengals showed their former franchise quarterback that they've moved on without him, beating Carson Palmer and the Oakland Raiders 34-10 on Sunday.
BenJarvus Green-Ellis ran for 129 yards and a touchdown against the NFL's most generous defense. He had runs of 48 and 39 yards -- the longest of his career -- to set up scores.
Palmer had a tough time all around in his return to Cincinnati, completing 19 of 34 passes for 146 yards with four sacks and an interception.
A brawl in the fourth quarter resulted in Oakland's Tommy Kelly and Lamarr Hunt and Cincinnati's Andrew Whitworth being ejected.
Oakland (3-8) has lost a season-high four consecutive games, giving up 169 points in the process.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press