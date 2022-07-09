Around the NFL

Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz enter last week to sign extensions 

Published: Jul 08, 2022 at 08:17 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

With the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals looming on Friday, July 15 at 1 p.m. ET, and four players left seeking contract extensions, the sleepiest summer days of the NFL calendar could awaken.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz are aiming for long-term pacts, but deals do not appear imminent for any of the quartet, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

The most optimism likely surrounds Brown and Schultz, while Bates' situation portends to be the trickiest.

Brown, who the Chiefs acquired via trade with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of last season, has yet to sign his franchise tag and there hasn't been any talks lately, but Garafolo expects conversations to heat up early next week to see if a long-term pact can get done. On the tag, Brown would be due $16.6 million in 2022, but the Chiefs left tackle wants to be paid among the top in his position, which is in the neighborhood of $22-$23 million per season.

Schultz and Gesicki, who are each due to make $10.9 million on the 2022 tag, have signed their tags.

Garafolo expects talks to increase for Schultz and the Cowboys with the hope of a long-term extension staying alive.

However, down in Miami, it would seem Gesicki is likely to play on the tag as he and the Dolphins have not "really engaged in contract negotiations," per Garafolo.

For Bates, a positive outcome with the Bengals appears bleak at the moment.

Garafolo doesn't see Bates being in attendance at the start of Bengals training camp on July 26 without a long-term deal, which Garafolo doesn't see coming to fruition.

Bates has yet to sign his franchise tag and would be due $12.9 million on the tag in 2022. Bates, who earned $2.43 million in 2021 while helping the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance, would obviously get a significant raise, but it would come in comparison to Minkah Fitzpatrick recently signing an extension with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers that has him making a league-high $18.24 million per season. Garafolo doesn't see the Bengals venturing into that per-year area code with Bates.

In all, eight players had the franchise tag applied in 2022. Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders, who signed him to a mega extension, whereas Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku each signed extensions.

What remains for the final four tagged players will play out in the last week before the July 15 deadline.

Related Content

news

Larry Fitzgerald confident Kyler Murray will 'be able to lift' Cardinals during DeAndre Hopkins' absence

Despite an uneasy Cardinals offseason, former wideout Larry Fitzgerald expressed his confidence that QB Kyler Murray would be able to hoist the Cardinals beyond the tumult in the upcoming campaign.

news

Robbie Anderson: Baker Mayfield comment was made 'in defense of' Sam Darnold

Even before the Panthers completed their trade for Baker Mayfield, WR Robbie Anderson had expressed apparent displeasure with the move, standing behind then-starting QB Sam Darnold.

news

Raiders' Derek Carr 'very excited' for Josh Jacobs as RB enters contract year

Derek Carr told NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access that he expects big things for Raiders teammate Josh Jacobs with his back against the wall, thanks to Las Vegas' influx of talent this offseason.

news

Jerry Rice says 'the sky's the limit' for Trey Lance, warns against QB 'carousel' in San Francisco

Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice talked with NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on NFL Total Access on Thursday about the future of the 49ers quarterback room, and said he believes Trey Lance is ready to go as the starting QB.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 54 semifinalists for its 2023 class in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors categories.

news

Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president; first Black female president in NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president Thursday, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to assume the role.

news

Ravens agree to terms with Justin Houston on one-year deal

Justin Houston is officially returning to Baltimore this season, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday. Baltimore had placed the UFA tender on the veteran pass rusher earlier this offseason.

news

Bears WR David Moore arrested on drug, weapon charges in Texas

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested Monday in Gainesville, Texas, on drug and weapon charges, Cooke County (Tex.) jail records show. Moore, a Gainesville native, was later released on $5,000 bond.

news

Von Miller was 'ready' to join Cowboys, but didn't want to 'take that much less'

One of the most sought-after free agents in the league nearly landed on America's Team this offseason. Von Miller told Dan Pompei of The Athletic recently that he almost signed with the Cowboys before money got in the way.

news

Trevon Diggs says he could 'eventually' play on same team as brother Stefon Diggs: 'Who knows?'

Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs make up one of the top brother tandems in the NFL today. But unlike the Watts and Heywards, the Diggs bros don't play on the same team. Could that change at some point?

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' rookie WRs: 'Physically, they definitely look the part'

Having to make up the production from the offseason losses of two of the Packers' top wide receivers, QB Aaron Rodgers said he has full trust in the new faces' ability to adjust to the big leagues.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW