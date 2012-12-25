Bengals place Dre Kirkpatrick on IR, claim Dane Sanzenbacher

The Cincinnati Bengalsplaced rookie cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on the injured reserve list because of a lingering knee injury that has limited his playing time this season.
Kirkpatrick fractured a bone in his knee preparing for training camp in July and didn't make his pro debut until Week 9 against the Denver Broncos. In five games, he recorded two tackles on defense and two on special teams.
Selected 17th overall by the Bengals in 2012 NFL Draft, Kirkpatrick hasn't played since suffering a concussion against the San Diego Chargers on Dec. 2.
The Bengals claimed wide receiver Dane Sanzenbacher on waivers from the Chicago Bears to take over Kirkpatrick's spot on the 53-man roster. He appeared in five games with the Bears this season with one reception for 7 yards.