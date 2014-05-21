Around the League

Bengals' offense 'very up-tempo' under Hue Jackson

Published: May 21, 2014 at 05:27 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Hue Jackson continues to tweak the Cincinnati Bengals' offense.

The Bengals were in the top 10 in the NFL in yards per game and points per game in 2013, but the new offensive coordinator isn't planning to run back the same offense Jay Gruden used to earn those stats.

Jackson has already discussed utilizing a power run game more heavily in 2013 -- and drafting Jeremy Hillin the second round should help that cause.

It now appears Jackson also plans to deploy a quicker-paced offense, according to Bengals players.

"Very up-tempo," wide receiver Marvin Jones told the team's official website. "A lot of aggression. No matter what period it is, you're going to see all aggression."

The Bengals conducted 1,097 scrimmage plays in 2013, sixth-most in the NFL (59 fewer than the top-rated Broncos), but it's the type of speed involved in those plays that Jackson would like to utilize to his advantage.

Given the skill players at Jackson's disposal, wearing down a defense with tempo is a smart strategy. Keeping defenses vanilla for quarterback Andy Dalton won't hurt, either.

One of those skill players, Giovani Bernard, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he has already noticed a difference in the Bengals' offense in terms of both tempo and physicality under Jackson.

The quicker pace and emphasis on the running game should both benefit Bernard this season.

While questions persist about Dalton's future, the best upgrade the Bengals might have made toward earning a fourth straight playoff appearance was promoting Jackson to coordinator.

