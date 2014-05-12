Bengals OC: 'Right now' there's room for Green-Ellis

When the Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU running back Jeremy Hillin the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, it seemed like very bad news at The Law Firm.
That's BenJarvus Green-Ellis, of course, the seventh-year running back who led the Bengals in carries last season. When asked about the updated running back depth chart, offensive coordinator Hue Jackson said, "I don't think you can ever have too many." However, he was cryptic when asked specifically if there's room for both Green-Ellis and Hill.
"Right now there is," Jackson said, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. "Right now that's not my concern. We have some very competitive guys in that room, and nobody is going to shy away from anything. At the end of the day, we're going to play the best players."
Translation: Green-Ellis could be on borrowed time in Cincy. Giovani Bernard is a rising star who will see more touches, not less, in his second season. The team loves the potential of Hill, whom Bengals coach Marvin Lewis crowed about after his selection.
"We did our due diligence," Lewis said. "He came out as one of the most versatile runners, both big and strong, ability to make people miss, ability to catch the football."
Any pause the Bengals have over Hill goes back to his off-the-field issues, which include a pair of arrests in high school and college. But if Hill keeps his head on straight, there's a very good chance he'll supplant Green-Ellis as Bernard's running mate in 2014.