Bengals' Lewis thinks Sanu could start right away

Mohamed Sanu's rough draft weekend experience is a distant memory now. The Rutgers product landed with the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round with the No. 83 overall pick and it looks like the perfect home for him.
"(I) thought (Mohamed) Sanu was everything we expected him to be. He's going to come in here and play as a rookie and push to start and play time," Lewis said Sunday, via the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Those are high expectations for a third-round draft pick, but it makes sense with Sanu. He's known as a solid route runner; that's a skill that translates well at the next level. Sanu could be Andy Dalton's T.J. Houshmandzadeh, while A.J. Green is a more dynamic version of Chad Ochocinco. (Sorry Ocho).
The depth chart is thin at the position after Green. Sanu could start over Jordan Shipley, with Brandon Tate and fifth-round pick Marvin Jones as options for returns.