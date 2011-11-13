Bengals' Gresham, Maualuga return in time for Steelers clash

Entering their biggest game of the season to date, the Cincinnati Bengals received some positive news on the injury front.
Tight end Jermaine Gresham (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga also will play for the first time since injuring his ankle Oct. 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Gresham had missed the past two games. The Oklahoma product has 25 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season.
Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is inactive with a hamstring injury suffered during a win at Tennessee the previous week. Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones also is out, missing a second consecutive game with a pulled right hamstring.
The Steelers are without linebacker LaMarr Woodley, who's missing a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Safety Troy Polamalu, who missed practice with a rib injury, is active. So is linebacker James Harrison, who was limited during the week by an injured toe.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.