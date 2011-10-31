Bengals granted two-day exemption as Benson returns

The Cincinnati Bengals were granted a two-day roster exemption to allow running back Cedric Benson to participate in team activities without counting against the team's 53-man roster, it was announced Monday.
Benson sat out the Bengals' 34-12 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as part of a one-game suspension for violation of the NFL's personal-conduct policy. He also served five days in jail in Texas before the season started, settling two misdemeanor assault cases.
Benson, who leads the Bengals with 458 rushing yards on 117 carries this season, can be activated at the team's option at any time during the exemption. Third-year pro Bernard Scott started in Benson's absence at Seattle, gaining 76 yards on 22 carries.