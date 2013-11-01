Bengals' Giovani Bernard won't miss extended time

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered several brutal losses Thursday night. Geno Atkins sustained an ACL injury, and the Bengals were victims of a "Wake-off loss" on a safety in overtime.
Some less-brutal news coming out of the 22-20 defeat to the Miami Dolphins is that dynamic running back Giovani Bernard, who injured his ribs in the fourth quarter, should be OK, according to NFL Media columnist Michael Silver.
Bernard missed the end of regulation and overtime -- though he was on the sideline in pads for the game's conclusion -- after injuring his ribs.
Silver's report indicated that Bernard should be back soon, and the team's official website reported Friday that the running back wasn't expected to miss extended time.
Hopefully, this means we'll get more plays like Gio's ridiculous, closest-imitation-of-Barry-Sanders-ever touchdown in which he loop-de-looped his way about 130 yards to score: