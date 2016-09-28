Bengals-Dolphins to air exclusively on NFL Network

Jim Nantz, Phil Simms and reporter Tracy Wolfson will call the action. They'll be joined by kicking analyst Jay Feely. Prior to the game at 6 p.m., host Rich Eisen and analysts Steve Mariucci, Marshall Faulk and Michael Irvin will break down all the NFL's news and notes on TNF GameDay Presented by KFC. Host Amber Theoharis and analyst LaDainian Tomlinson, as well as Wolfson and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, will join the crew from outside the stadium.