Bengals-Dolphins to air exclusively on NFL Network

Thursday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins will run exclusively on NFL Network this week. Kickoff is slated for 8:25 p.m. ET at Paul Brown stadium.
Jim Nantz, Phil Simms and reporter Tracy Wolfson will call the action. They'll be joined by kicking analyst Jay Feely. Prior to the game at 6 p.m., host Rich Eisen and analysts Steve Mariucci, Marshall Faulk and Michael Irvin will break down all the NFL's news and notes on TNF GameDay Presented by KFC. Host Amber Theoharis and analyst LaDainian Tomlinson, as well as Wolfson and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, will join the crew from outside the stadium.
At 7:30 p.m., James Brown, Deion Sanders and Bill Cowher will preview the Thursday Night Football matchup on NFL Thursday Night Kickoff. At halftime, they'll break down the game on the Lexus Halftime show.