Bengals Bernard Scott won't play vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals running back told Joe Reedy of The Cincinnati Enquirer he's still working his way back into football shape after undergoing surgery on his hand last month. The fourth-year back missed the entire preseason in a backfield that's expected to lean heavily on BenJarvus Green-Ellis in Scott's absence.
Green-Ellis should be ready to play in Monday night's opener against the Ravens after missing the final two preseason games with a foot injury. Brian Leonard also will see carries in what figures to be a backfield-by-committee approach all season long for coach Marvin Lewis.
The Bengals are going to miss Cedric Benson. He morphed into a headache they didn't want, but looked like an upgrade over Green-Ellis and Co. in preseason carries for the Green Bay Packers. There's no home-run hitter in this backfield, and until Scott's healthy again, this group is incomplete.