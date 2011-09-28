Bengals' Benson on Sunday status: 'I'm playing this week'

Cedric Benson hasn't been told his fate following an appeal of his three-game suspension for misconduct. All the Bengals running back does know is he'll be with his team on Sunday against the 3-0 Bills.
"I'm playing this week. I know I am," Benson said Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We had a good meeting yesterday. I had a lot of facts to back us and now we'll hope for the best outcome and see what happens."
Benson was in New York on Tuesday to appeal his suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Benson was arrested in the offseason, during a league-imposed lockout, on assault charges. Benson contends he should not be punished for events that happened during the lockout.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said Tuesday that there is no timetable for a decision on Benson's appeal.
Veteran backs Larry Johnson and Clinton Portis have worked out for the Bengals, likely as an insurance policy in the event Benson's suspension is upheld.